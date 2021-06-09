Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Raises Stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.08% of Kornit Digital worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,445,000 after acquiring an additional 11,605 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT traded down $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.96. The stock had a trading volume of 439 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,986. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $43.81 and a one year high of $125.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 568.36 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.91.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 158.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KRNT shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Kornit Digital from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Kornit Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.22.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

