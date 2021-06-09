Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems comprises approximately 3.4% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Veeva Systems worth $22,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 86.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,839,000 after buying an additional 47,778 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 7.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 367.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 6.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 26,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,905,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

NYSE VEEV traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $292.08. 2,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,265. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.75 and a 1-year high of $325.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total transaction of $80,334.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,242.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total value of $25,712.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,838 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,455. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VEEV. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.65.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.