Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 33,300 shares during the period. Alarm.com comprises about 3.4% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.54% of Alarm.com worth $23,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alarm.com during the 4th quarter valued at $73,541,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alarm.com by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,677,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $663,186,000 after buying an additional 305,509 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Alarm.com by 323,590.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after buying an additional 297,703 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Alarm.com by 746.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 204,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,115,000 after buying an additional 179,988 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Alarm.com by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after buying an additional 53,609 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,659 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $132,106.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,790 shares in the company, valued at $3,646,257.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 30,383 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $2,605,342.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,632,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,474 shares of company stock valued at $13,035,122. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALRM. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Imperial Capital raised shares of Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on shares of Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.61.

NASDAQ:ALRM traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $81.74. 419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.35 and a 12 month high of $108.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.96.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.58 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Alarm.com’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

