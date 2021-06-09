Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 578,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,578 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.31% of Moody’s worth $172,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. YCG LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 0.3% in the first quarter. YCG LLC now owns 191,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,111,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Moody’s by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Moody’s by 56.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 3.3% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.67.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $135,843.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,064,288.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total value of $3,386,747.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,721,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,612 shares of company stock worth $6,980,658. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $338.36. The company had a trading volume of 9,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,530. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $324.84. The company has a market cap of $63.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $253.17 and a 1-year high of $340.16.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

