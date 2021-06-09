Moog (OTCMKTS:MOG/A) Shares Down 0.6%

Moog Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOG/A) was down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $88.02 and last traded at $89.97. Approximately 116,066 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $90.49.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Moog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th.

About Moog (OTCMKTS:MOG/A)

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

