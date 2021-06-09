Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.39% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.26.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $92.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $94.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.50. The stock has a market cap of $172.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $30,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

