Morpheus Labs Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.79 Million (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 44.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. One Morpheus Labs coin can now be purchased for about $0.0444 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges. Morpheus Labs has a market cap of $18.79 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs (MITX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 723,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 423,303,958 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

