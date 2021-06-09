Mosman Oil and Gas (LON:MSMN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.16

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited (LON:MSMN)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.17 ($0.00). Mosman Oil and Gas shares last traded at GBX 0.16 ($0.00), with a volume of 11,252,834 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of £5.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56.

About Mosman Oil and Gas (LON:MSMN)

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas projects in Australia and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Amadeus Basin in central Australia; and holds interests in the Arkoma, Stanley, Greater Stanley, Challenger, Champion, and Baja oil and gas producing assets in the United States.

