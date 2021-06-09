Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 88.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,223 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 22.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Landstar System by 39.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 202,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,375,000 after purchasing an additional 56,794 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Landstar System during the first quarter worth about $52,026,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Landstar System during the first quarter worth about $224,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $163.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.81. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.51 and a fifty-two week high of $182.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.88%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LSTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.20.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

