Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WMS Partners LLC raised its position in Twilio by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Twilio by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in Twilio by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Twilio by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TWLO. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.64.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.68, for a total transaction of $550,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total transaction of $379,720.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 140,323 shares of company stock worth $49,397,337 over the last ninety days. 6.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $317.20 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.53 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The firm has a market cap of $54.78 billion, a PE ratio of -81.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. On average, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

