Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,006 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 108.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in McKesson by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 183,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,769,000 after purchasing an additional 109,904 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in McKesson by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Argus upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.18.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $191.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $139.76 and a twelve month high of $204.66. The company has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.84.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $27,486.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,219.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.16, for a total value of $306,772.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,713,826. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

