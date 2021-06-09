Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Has $2.57 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 99,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,217.5% in the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,477,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,274 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,374.0% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after acquiring an additional 23,989 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $388.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $381.19. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $272.77 and a fifty-two week high of $389.08.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

