MovieBloc (MBL) Market Cap Tops $51.66 Million

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One MovieBloc coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $51.66 million and $4.34 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MovieBloc Coin Profile

MovieBloc (CRYPTO:MBL) is a coin. It was first traded on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,158,840,178 coins. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

MovieBloc Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

