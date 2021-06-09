mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) Reaches Market Cap of $17.78 Million

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a total market cap of $17.78 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00002763 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

  • Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00068061 BTC.
  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003984 BTC.
  • THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00024787 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.
  • Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $336.88 or 0.00907512 BTC.
  • PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00049676 BTC.
  • Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,313.63 or 0.08926556 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Profile

MTA is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

