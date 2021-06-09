Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 628.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MLI opened at $47.30 on Wednesday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.49 and a 1 year high of $48.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $818.15 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 16,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $710,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 460,016 shares in the company, valued at $20,240,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,455,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,149 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,556. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

