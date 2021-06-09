MurAll (PAINT) Price Down 15.6% Over Last Week

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Over the last week, MurAll has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. MurAll has a market cap of $8.50 million and $594,438.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MurAll coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00068528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00025709 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.48 or 0.00916478 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,297.03 or 0.09060927 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00049603 BTC.

MurAll Coin Profile

MurAll (PAINT) is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,785,502 coins and its circulating supply is 8,678,673,573 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

MurAll Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MurAll directly using U.S. dollars.

