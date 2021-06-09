Mushroom 24-Hour Volume Hits $275.00 (MUSH)

Mushroom (CURRENCY:MUSH) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Mushroom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mushroom has traded 42.1% lower against the dollar. Mushroom has a market cap of $13.85 million and approximately $275.00 worth of Mushroom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00065377 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.05 or 0.00221089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.02 or 0.00210218 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $514.24 or 0.01385664 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,907.81 or 0.99450754 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mushroom Profile

Mushroom’s total supply is 44,053,834 coins and its circulating supply is 30,720,299 coins. The Reddit community for Mushroom is https://reddit.com/r/MushroomCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mushroom’s official Twitter account is @getmushroom

Buying and Selling Mushroom

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mushroom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mushroom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mushroom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

