MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) Hits Market Capitalization of $96.91 Million

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. MyNeighborAlice has a market capitalization of $96.91 million and approximately $20.52 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MyNeighborAlice coin can currently be bought for about $5.57 or 0.00015038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MyNeighborAlice has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00066962 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00024548 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.25 or 0.00891658 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00049482 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,264.70 or 0.08814647 BTC.

MyNeighborAlice Profile

ALICE is a coin. Its genesis date was March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,400,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

MyNeighborAlice Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyNeighborAlice should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MyNeighborAlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

