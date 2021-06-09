Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Rating Reiterated by Lifesci Capital

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Lifesci Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

NNOX has been the subject of several other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Nano-X Imaging in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

Get Nano-X Imaging alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NNOX opened at $28.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.77. Nano-X Imaging has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $94.81.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. On average, research analysts forecast that Nano-X Imaging will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 273.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 5.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.