NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.60.

NSTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $100,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,926.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $1,764,649.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,044,994.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,655 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,326. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTG. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 211.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000.

Shares of NSTG stock opened at $56.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 14.10, a quick ratio of 13.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.53. NanoString Technologies has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $86.42.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.51 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 81.07% and a negative return on equity of 52.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.