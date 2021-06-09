NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.

Shares of NASB Financial stock opened at $69.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $513.34 million, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.52. NASB Financial has a 1 year low of $37.10 and a 1 year high of $74.75.

Get NASB Financial alerts:

NASB Financial Company Profile

NASB Financial, Inc operates as a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, certificate of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides home loans, mortgage loans and mortgage refinance products, and IRA loans; commercial real estate loans, such as multifamily, construction, land development, industrial warehouse, office, retail, single-purpose restaurant, single family, and hotel loans; and construction and development loans.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for NASB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NASB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.