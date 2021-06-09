NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.
Shares of NASB Financial stock opened at $69.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $513.34 million, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.52. NASB Financial has a 1 year low of $37.10 and a 1 year high of $74.75.
NASB Financial Company Profile
