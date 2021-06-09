Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) is Full18 Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Full18 Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the quarter. Nasdaq makes up approximately 2.6% of Full18 Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Full18 Capital LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $5,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 59.3% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 73.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

NDAQ stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.85. 14,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.23 and a 52 week high of $171.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $85,065.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,996. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.50.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.