Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 14.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Nasdaq by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 73.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $168.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.03. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $112.23 and a one year high of $171.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

Several research firms have commented on NDAQ. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.43.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,996. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

