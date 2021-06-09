National Bank Financial Reiterates Outperform Rating for Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN)

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$14.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares set a C$14.50 target price on shares of Tricon Residential and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.32.

Shares of TSE:TCN traded down C$0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$13.32. 585,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,308. Tricon Residential has a 52 week low of C$8.42 and a 52 week high of C$13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.09. The stock has a market cap of C$2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.88.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$124.71 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 1.0392151 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 135,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$1,761,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 190,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,473,575. Insiders sold 197,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,564,029 over the last three months.

About Tricon Residential

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

