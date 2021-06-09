National Bank Financial Reiterates Outperform Rating for Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN)

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$14.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.86% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares set a C$14.50 target price on shares of Tricon Residential and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.32.
Shares of TSE:TCN traded down C$0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$13.32. 585,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,308. Tricon Residential has a 52 week low of C$8.42 and a 52 week high of C$13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.09. The stock has a market cap of C$2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.88.
In other news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 135,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$1,761,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 190,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,473,575. Insiders sold 197,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,564,029 over the last three months.
About Tricon Residential
Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.
