National Express Group (LON:NEX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 297.80 ($3.89). National Express Group shares last traded at GBX 292 ($3.81), with a volume of 774,512 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of National Express Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 385 ($5.03) target price on shares of National Express Group in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price (up from GBX 330 ($4.31)) on shares of National Express Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. National Express Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 329.17 ($4.30).

The firm has a market cap of £1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 303.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

In other National Express Group news, insider Jose Ignacio Garat purchased 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 322 ($4.21) per share, for a total transaction of £19,642 ($25,662.40). Also, insider Chris Davies sold 4,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 329 ($4.30), for a total value of £14,041.72 ($18,345.60).

About National Express Group (LON:NEX)

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

