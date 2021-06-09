NativeCoin (N8V) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $186.00

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded up 13.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One NativeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0862 or 0.00000232 BTC on major exchanges. NativeCoin has a total market cap of $2.14 million and approximately $186.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NativeCoin has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00041080 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.93 or 0.00250407 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00008608 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00036832 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00010986 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000152 BTC.

About NativeCoin

NativeCoin (CRYPTO:N8V) uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,809,180 coins. NativeCoin’s official website is www.n8vcoin.io . The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

Buying and Selling NativeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NativeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NativeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

