Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 425,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.24% of Navient worth $6,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Navient by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 43,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Navient by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 45,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Navient by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navient by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navient by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 45,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NAVI opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. Navient Co. has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.43. The company has a quick ratio of 14.20, a current ratio of 14.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.88. Navient had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Navient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $225,446.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

