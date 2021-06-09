NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Stock Price Up 4.6%

NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF)’s stock price rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.08 and last traded at $4.08. Approximately 1,336 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 3,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded NCC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Get NCC Group alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.86.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.