NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Purchased by Full18 Capital LLC

Full18 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 81.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,472 shares during the period. NCR accounts for approximately 2.7% of Full18 Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Full18 Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of NCR worth $5,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,612,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,008,000 after acquiring an additional 952,774 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in NCR by 18.9% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the 1st quarter worth $383,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In other NCR news, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $4,836,206.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,277,193.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $403,589.60. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NCR. Oppenheimer upped their price target on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. NCR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

NCR stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.19. 6,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,730. NCR Co. has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.09 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.61.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

