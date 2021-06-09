Neo Market Cap Reaches $3.82 Billion (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Neo has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion and approximately $796.27 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neo coin can now be purchased for about $54.19 or 0.00146027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Neo has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002434 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00065000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00067826 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.37 or 0.00221945 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00025344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004023 BTC.

About Neo

Neo is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official website for Neo is neo.org . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Neo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

