Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.80.

NLTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 11th.

NASDAQ:NLTX opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $18.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.41.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $379,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,238,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,222,743.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $30,192.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,357,162 shares in the company, valued at $17,073,097.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,097 shares of company stock worth $291,636 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLTX. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 328.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 6,001 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

