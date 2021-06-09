Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised shares of Neste Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NTOIY opened at $33.95 on Wednesday. Neste Oyj has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $39.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.52.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.