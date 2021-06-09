Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,466,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 173,110 shares during the quarter. Kulicke and Soffa Industries accounts for 4.3% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 2.36% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $72,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,052,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 10,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $540,218.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,816,054.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,078 shares of company stock worth $977,718. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLIC traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $56.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,247. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.41.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $340.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.95%.

Several brokerages have commented on KLIC. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

