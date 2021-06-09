Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Has $45.62 Million Stock Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,070 shares during the period. ExlService comprises approximately 2.7% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned 1.51% of ExlService worth $45,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,941,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,782,000 after purchasing an additional 89,688 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 35,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXLS. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $2,079,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,375,016.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Pavan Bagai sold 19,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $1,779,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,161.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 87,239 shares of company stock worth $8,139,158. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXLS traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.15. The stock had a trading volume of 695 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,215. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.85. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.26 and a 52 week high of $104.79.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $261.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.13 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

