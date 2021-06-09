Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Has $68.01 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 933,223 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 6,108 shares during the period. NextEra Energy Partners makes up about 4.1% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 1.23% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $68,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NEP shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of NEP traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,613. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.60. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $48.45 and a 52-week high of $88.29.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 47.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.39) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently -314.81%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

