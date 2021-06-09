Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stock Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 857,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,805 shares during the quarter. Verint Systems comprises 2.3% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned 1.30% of Verint Systems worth $39,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000.

In related news, President Elan Moriah sold 12,881 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $597,163.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 62,071 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $2,877,611.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,457 shares of company stock valued at $8,371,996. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.34. 5,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,410. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.19 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -202.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $351.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.56.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

