Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Invests $66.34 Million in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 447,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,344,000. ModivCare accounts for 4.0% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned 3.20% of ModivCare as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in ModivCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on MODV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on ModivCare from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of MODV traded up $4.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.53. The stock had a trading volume of 935 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,522. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.66, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. ModivCare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.98 and a fifty-two week high of $184.71.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. ModivCare had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $453.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.06 million. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ModivCare Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About ModivCare

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

