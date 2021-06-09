Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Trims Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 904,753 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,812 shares during the period. Gibraltar Industries accounts for about 5.0% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned about 2.77% of Gibraltar Industries worth $82,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 202.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 634.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 23.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of ROCK traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.61. 1,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,077. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 1.07. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $103.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.24.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.75 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Linda Kristine Myers acquired 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.71 per share, for a total transaction of $74,757.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,610.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Patrick Burns sold 2,575 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $242,050.00. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

