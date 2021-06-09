Neutrino USD (USDN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $367.27 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Over the last week, Neutrino USD has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00002698 BTC on exchanges. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $367.27 million and $7.36 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Neutrino USD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00065310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.12 or 0.00220246 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.58 or 0.00208090 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $532.27 or 0.01427616 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,374.00 or 1.00241101 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 365,109,144 coins and its circulating supply is 365,108,580 coins. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.