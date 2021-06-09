New Beginnings Acquisition (NYSE:NBA) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

Analysts at DA Davidson started coverage on shares of New Beginnings Acquisition (NYSE:NBA) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of New Beginnings Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:NBA traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.06. The company had a trading volume of 10,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,108. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.02. New Beginnings Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

In related news, CEO Michael Liebowitz acquired 10,000 shares of New Beginnings Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Beginnings Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in New Beginnings Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in New Beginnings Acquisition by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 199,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 19,908 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of New Beginnings Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Beginnings Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

New Beginnings Acquisition Company Profile

New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

