New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Up 7%

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s stock price was up 7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.17 and last traded at $9.15. Approximately 220,183 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 42,502,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. HSBC reduced their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.70 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. CLSA started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.99.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 0.94.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 10.18%. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.