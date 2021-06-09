New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 83.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 51,227 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NRZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,312,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,513,000 after buying an additional 929,882 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,389,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,276,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,573,000 after purchasing an additional 74,258 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,294,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,803,000 after purchasing an additional 737,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,036,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,241,000 after purchasing an additional 34,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

NRZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.46.

In related news, CEO Michael Nierenberg acquired 100,000 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,982.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRZ opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.61.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 48.05% and a return on equity of 12.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.