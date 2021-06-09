New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 257,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,689 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.14% of Ferrari worth $53,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 174.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 48.4% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 31.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ferrari alerts:

RACE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, March 5th. HSBC downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.43.

Shares of RACE stock opened at $218.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $164.23 and a 52 week high of $233.66. The stock has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 52.86, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.69.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ferrari will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $1.0445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.