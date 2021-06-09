New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 661,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Dell Technologies worth $58,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 213,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,678,000 after buying an additional 7,798 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,956,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,253,000 after buying an additional 13,756 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 76.5% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 54,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 23,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,003,092.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $15,972,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 347,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,274,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DELL opened at $103.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.62 and a twelve month high of $104.40. The firm has a market cap of $79.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 113.04%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.72.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.