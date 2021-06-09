New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $50,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 181.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 115.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $255.40 on Wednesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.57 and a 1 year high of $276.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $257.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

