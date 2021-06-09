New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,114,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,209 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.27% of Yum China worth $65,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in Yum China during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

In other Yum China news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on YUMC. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.34.

NYSE YUMC opened at $69.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.62. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.62 and a 52-week high of $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.81.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.