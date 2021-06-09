New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,993 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.19% of SBA Communications worth $57,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 7.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 614,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,585,000 after acquiring an additional 44,040 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 482.4% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after buying an additional 13,570 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 25.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,793,000 after buying an additional 29,927 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 215.3% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 33,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after buying an additional 22,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total value of $523,647.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,329,659.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,655 shares of company stock valued at $745,678 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.91.

SBA Communications stock opened at $317.42 on Wednesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $328.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 258.07 and a beta of 0.20.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.14) earnings per share. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

