New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 336,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.19% of American Water Works worth $50,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 18,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 90.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 21.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 398,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,735,000 after purchasing an additional 71,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

NYSE:AWK opened at $156.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.77. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.67 and a 52-week high of $172.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.21.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 61.79%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

