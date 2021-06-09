New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.15% of Spotify Technology worth $69,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 100.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $242.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.66 and a beta of 1.51. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $177.21 and a twelve month high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.31. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Spotify Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.27.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

