New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49,099 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 1.66% of Proto Labs worth $56,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 144.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the first quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on PRLB shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $88.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 58.34 and a beta of 1.65. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.50 and a 1-year high of $286.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.10.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.25 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Proto Labs Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.